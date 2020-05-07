Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Bill Winters Sells 16,470 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) insider Bill Winters sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £64,397.70 ($84,711.52).

Bill Winters also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 20th, Bill Winters sold 22,708 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.91), for a total value of £101,958.92 ($134,121.18).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 393.70 ($5.18) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 424.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 605.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. Standard Chartered PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 376 ($4.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STAN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded Standard Chartered to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price objective (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target (down from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 606.25 ($7.97).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SVB Leerink Weighs in on Vericel Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
SVB Leerink Weighs in on Vericel Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Capital One Financial Weighs in on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Capital One Financial Weighs in on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rapid7 Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rapid7 Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Trecora Resources to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Trecora Resources to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Diamond Group Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Diamond Group Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report