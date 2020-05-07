Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Bill Winters Sells 16,470 Shares of Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) insider Bill Winters sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £64,397.70 ($84,711.52).

Bill Winters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

On Friday, March 20th, Bill Winters sold 22,708 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.91), for a total value of £101,958.92 ($134,121.18).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 393.70 ($5.18) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 424.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 605.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. Standard Chartered PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 376 ($4.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STAN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded Standard Chartered to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price objective (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target (down from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 606.25 ($7.97).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.