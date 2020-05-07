Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider David Arnold Sells 33,145 Shares

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) insider David Arnold sold 33,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £198,538.55 ($261,166.21).

LON GFTU opened at GBX 581.50 ($7.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 550.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 782.51. Grafton Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 356 ($4.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 997 ($13.11).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Grafton Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grafton Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 803 ($10.56).

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

