Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider John Fallon Sells 44,116 Shares

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.97), for a total transaction of £200,286.64 ($263,465.72).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 431.60 ($5.68) on Thursday. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 493.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 590.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 606.93 ($7.98).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

