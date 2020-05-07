Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM) Insider Ian Sutcliffe Purchases 760,000 Shares

Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM) insider Ian Sutcliffe purchased 760,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,620 ($113.39) per share, with a total value of £65,512,000 ($86,177,321.76).

Shares of LON:SGM opened at GBX 86 ($1.13) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.47. Sigma Capital Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Sigma Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Sigma Capital Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Sigma Capital Group

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

