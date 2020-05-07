Insider Selling: Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 36,822 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Neil Newman sold 36,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.62), for a total value of £213,199.38 ($280,451.70).

Neil Newman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 23rd, Neil Newman purchased 2,852 shares of Lok’n Store Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £9,982 ($13,130.76).

LOK stock opened at GBX 572 ($7.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.27 million and a PE ratio of 30.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 505.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 623.04. Lok’n Store Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 335 ($4.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 740 ($9.73).

Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported GBX 5.74 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lok’n Store Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

About Lok’n Store Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

