Insider Buying: ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Insider Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Martin Rowland bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,100 ($53.93) per share, for a total transaction of £2,460,000 ($3,235,990.53).
Shares of LON ULS opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.92. ULS Technology PLC has a one year low of GBX 34 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 82 ($1.08).
About ULS Technology
