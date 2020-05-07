Insider Buying: ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Insider Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Martin Rowland bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,100 ($53.93) per share, for a total transaction of £2,460,000 ($3,235,990.53).

Shares of LON ULS opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.92. ULS Technology PLC has a one year low of GBX 34 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 82 ($1.08).

About ULS Technology

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

