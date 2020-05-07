Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Sells £409,718.40 in Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) insider Nigel Majewski sold 34,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.47), for a total transaction of £409,718.40 ($538,961.33).

Shares of LON HFG opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,023.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,034.29. Hilton Food Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 711 ($9.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $972.54 million and a P/E ratio of 29.68.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 46 ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Food Group plc will post 4318.0000907 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.40 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on HFG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,085 ($14.27).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

