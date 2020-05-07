Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Sells 131,769 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell sold 131,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09), for a total value of £309,657.15 ($407,336.42).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Paula Bell purchased 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £125.97 ($165.71).

On Monday, February 24th, Paula Bell acquired 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £124.95 ($164.36).

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.25. Spirent Communications Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.60 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263.50 ($3.47). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.59. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPT. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.92) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.29 ($2.81).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

