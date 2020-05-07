Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Sells 131,769 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell sold 131,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09), for a total value of £309,657.15 ($407,336.42).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 24th, Paula Bell purchased 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £125.97 ($165.71).
  • On Monday, February 24th, Paula Bell acquired 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £124.95 ($164.36).

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.25. Spirent Communications Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.60 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263.50 ($3.47). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.59. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPT. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.92) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.29 ($2.81).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SVB Leerink Weighs in on Vericel Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
SVB Leerink Weighs in on Vericel Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Capital One Financial Weighs in on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Capital One Financial Weighs in on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rapid7 Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rapid7 Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Trecora Resources to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Trecora Resources to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Diamond Group Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Diamond Group Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report