Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Trading Down 16.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s stock price traded down 16.1% on Tuesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $80.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Itron traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $56.52, 2,116,682 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 554% from the average session volume of 323,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.38.
ITRI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.
In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
