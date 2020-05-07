Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Trading Down 16.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s stock price traded down 16.1% on Tuesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $80.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Itron traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $56.52, 2,116,682 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 554% from the average session volume of 323,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.38.

ITRI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Itron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Itron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Itron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.