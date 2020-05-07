MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Trading Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. MSG Networks traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.60, approximately 808,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 799,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MSG Networks by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 33,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

