Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Earnings Beat

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares traded up 6.5% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $34.70, 210,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 121,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,999,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 915,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

