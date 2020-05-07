SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading Up 8.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares rose 8.7% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SI-Bone traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.03, approximately 445,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 264,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

SIBN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-Bone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other SI-Bone news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $197,535.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,917.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,326.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,226 shares of company stock valued at $239,435. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SI-Bone by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in SI-Bone by 10.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 386,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 60.51%. On average, research analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

