Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $175.33 and last traded at $174.55, with a volume of 438224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.03.

The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.35 and its 200 day moving average is $153.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

