Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 26443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 30.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Luminex during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Luminex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Luminex by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Luminex by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Luminex Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

