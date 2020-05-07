Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.80

Headlines about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a coverage optimism score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 1,370.80 ($18.03) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,347.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,823.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97.

Get Anglo American alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Anglo American to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,230 ($29.33) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,875 ($24.66).

In related news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($18.26) per share, with a total value of £20,195.40 ($26,565.90). Also, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.