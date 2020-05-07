Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Consolidated earned a media sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Coca-Cola Consolidated’s ranking:

Shares of COKE opened at $239.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $188.08 and a 1-year high of $413.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.27.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 0.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COKE shares. BidaskClub raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

