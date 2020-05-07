Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Deutsche Lufthansa’s score:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $9.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

