Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Earning Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tata Motors earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Tata Motors’ ranking:

Get Tata Motors alerts:

TTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 2.16.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.