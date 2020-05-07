World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. World Wrestling Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.47.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.45 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 23,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,947.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,496 over the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

