GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.00

Media headlines about GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GLENCORE PLC/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the energy company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s score:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

