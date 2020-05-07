GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.00

Media headlines about GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GLENCORE PLC/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the energy company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s score:
- GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports (americanbankingnews.com)
- Glencore Australia Holdings Pty Limited — Moody’s changes outlook to negative, affirms Glencore’s Baa1 rating (finance.yahoo.com)
- Copper giant Peru to gradually ease restrictions on mining sector in May (finance.yahoo.com)
- U.K. stocks close lower and U.S. stocks fall as Trump threatens China with tariffs and earnings spook investors (finance.yahoo.com)
- GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.45 (americanbankingnews.com)
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.97.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.
See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.