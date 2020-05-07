Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -1.00

Press coverage about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:F opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on F. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.49.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 224,950 shares of company stock worth $1,187,094. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

