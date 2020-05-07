American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.
These are some of the news articles that may have impacted American Airlines Group’s analysis:
- Stock market could get spooked if opening the economy means more deaths (finance.yahoo.com)
- Airline Stock Roundup: AAL, UAL & Others Post Q1 Loss Under Coronavirus Curse (finance.yahoo.com)
- American Airlines Pulls More Airbus Jets from its Fleet (finance.yahoo.com)
- 3 Brand-Name Travel Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague (finance.yahoo.com)
- UATP Partners With CITCON To Increase Mobile Payment Acceptance (finance.yahoo.com)
Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.
