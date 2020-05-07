American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted American Airlines Group’s analysis:

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.