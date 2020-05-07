NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.20

News stories about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NTDOY stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

