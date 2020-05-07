Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Westpac Banking earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

WBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

