Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.86

News articles about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news impact score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s ranking:

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,230.60 ($16.19) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,303.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,906.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDSB shares. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.72) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,922.14 ($25.28).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

