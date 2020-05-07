Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,807 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average volume of 1,480 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,382,000 after acquiring an additional 48,315 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,897,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in FLIR Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLIR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

