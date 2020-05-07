Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a news sentiment score of 0.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Toyota Motor’s ranking:

NYSE:TM opened at $121.58 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.58. The stock has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TM. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

