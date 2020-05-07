Cars.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 11,168 call options on the company. This is an increase of 991% compared to the average daily volume of 1,024 call options.

CARS opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $330.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers purchased 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $49,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

