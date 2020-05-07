Traders Buy High Volume of Community Health Systems Call Options (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,137 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,771% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,076 call options.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,947,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 543,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 182,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 664,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 629,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 465,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CYH stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

