Nu Skin Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,351 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 770% compared to the typical daily volume of 500 call options.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

NUS stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.17%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

