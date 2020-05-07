Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of LivePerson Call Options (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,859 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 571% compared to the typical volume of 575 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of LPSN opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.07. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,185,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,850,000 after purchasing an additional 61,008 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in LivePerson by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,183,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

