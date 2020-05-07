West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Given News Impact Score of 1.09

Media headlines about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a media sentiment score of 1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

West Mountain Environmental has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.02.

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

