West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Given News Impact Score of 1.09

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Media headlines about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a media sentiment score of 1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected West Mountain Environmental’s ranking:

West Mountain Environmental has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.02.

About West Mountain Environmental

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for West Mountain Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Mountain Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.20
NINTENDO LTD/ADR Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.20
Westpac Banking Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Study Finds
Westpac Banking Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Study Finds
Royal Dutch Shell Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.86
Royal Dutch Shell Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.86
Pfizer Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds
Pfizer Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FLIR Systems
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FLIR Systems
Toyota Motor Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
Toyota Motor Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report