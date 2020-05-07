Everbridge Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,344 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,432% compared to the typical volume of 153 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

Everbridge stock opened at $139.66 on Thursday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $140.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $309,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,973. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Everbridge by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after purchasing an additional 478,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $20,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after buying an additional 212,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $16,549,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Everbridge by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 375,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,936,000 after acquiring an additional 210,173 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

