Everbridge Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,344 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,432% compared to the typical volume of 153 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

Everbridge stock opened at $139.66 on Thursday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $140.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $309,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,973. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Everbridge by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after purchasing an additional 478,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $20,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after buying an additional 212,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $16,549,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Everbridge by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 375,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,936,000 after acquiring an additional 210,173 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.20
NINTENDO LTD/ADR Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.20
Westpac Banking Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Study Finds
Westpac Banking Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Study Finds
Royal Dutch Shell Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.86
Royal Dutch Shell Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.86
Pfizer Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds
Pfizer Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FLIR Systems
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FLIR Systems
Toyota Motor Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
Toyota Motor Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report