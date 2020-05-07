Distil (LON:DIS) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Distil (LON:DIS) have trended negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a news sentiment score of -2.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Distil stock opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.80. Distil has a twelve month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.17 ($0.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Distil alerts:

About Distil

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.