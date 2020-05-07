Cornerstone OnDemand Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,529 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 700% compared to the average volume of 316 call options.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $549,946.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,369,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,843,058.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $474,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,193,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,583 shares of company stock worth $2,002,654. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $36,914,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 605,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 553,808 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 235,943 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 232,472 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSOD opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

