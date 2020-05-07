Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,861 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,472% compared to the average daily volume of 182 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 25.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.52.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.