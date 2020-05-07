Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.35

Media coverage about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a news sentiment score of -2.35 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Dalmac Energy stock opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Dalmac Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $990,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.18.
About Dalmac Energy
Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Dalmac Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalmac Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.