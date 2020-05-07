Genworth Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 71,359 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,710% compared to the average volume of 3,942 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

GNW stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.33. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

