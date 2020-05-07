Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,969.30 ($25.91).

RDSA opened at GBX 1,285.80 ($16.91) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,336.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,917.55. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

