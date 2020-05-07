Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 1.60

Headlines about Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Amatil earned a media sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:CCLAF opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59.

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola Amatil to a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.