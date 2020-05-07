Investors Buy High Volume of Rosetta Stone Call Options (NYSE:RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,174 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,712% compared to the average volume of 120 call options.

RST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RST opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Rosetta Stone has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $412.62 million, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

