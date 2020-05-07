Investors Buy High Volume of MEDNAX Call Options (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,621 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 530% compared to the average daily volume of 416 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in MEDNAX by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 122,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

