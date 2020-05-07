Extended Stay America Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,226 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 852% compared to the average daily volume of 444 call options.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

