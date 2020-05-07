Summit Materials Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,586 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,710% compared to the typical volume of 324 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 307,398 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,400,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,012,000 after purchasing an additional 70,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 57.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,841,000 after buying an additional 1,109,667 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

