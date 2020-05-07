Traders Purchase Large Volume of 8X8 Call Options (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,144 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 801% compared to the typical daily volume of 904 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on 8X8 from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at $436,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $190,134. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in 8X8 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 273,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,315 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

