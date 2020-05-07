Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,136 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,415% compared to the average volume of 244 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 115.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 400,491 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOSS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.21. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

