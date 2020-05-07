Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.43

Press coverage about Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coca Cola Femsa earned a news impact score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COCSF opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. Coca Cola Femsa has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

