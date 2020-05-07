Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,920 call options on the company. This is an increase of 721% compared to the typical daily volume of 965 call options.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

