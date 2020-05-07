Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Receiving Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mineral Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Mineral Resources’ analysis:

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:MALRF opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.