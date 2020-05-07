Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Getting Very Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have trended very positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Samsung Electronics’ ranking:

Shares of SSNLF stock opened at $2,209.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13,191.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.53 and a beta of 5.87. Samsung Electronics has a 12 month low of $1,400.00 and a 12 month high of $2,450.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,209.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,863.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Samsung Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

